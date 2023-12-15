Citigroup slashes price target on DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] – find out why.

DuPont de Nemours Inc [NYSE: DD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.82%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DuPont Launches Printed Tedlar® PVF Solutions and PVF Coating at Taipei Building Show.

DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that Coryor Surface Treatment Company Ltd. and Nippon Paint Taiwan have introduced a series of new offerings including printed Tedlar® PVF solutions and PVF coating in Taipei Building Show, the largest building materials exhibition in Taiwan.

DuPont worked very closely with Coryor Surface Treatment Co. to launch the printed PVF film solutions featured at the show. This innovative PVF product made with Tedlar® is one of the Coryor’s AAMALON® applications series, which is focused on better weathering resistance among other performance benefits. Tedlar® films have more than 60 years of proven performance in the harshest environments. From resisting weathering on solar panels to keeping airplane interiors looking clean and new, Tedlar® film provides incomparable UV and weather durability. Tedlar® films are even resistant to the harshest chemical cleaners, including bleach and alcohol-based solvents.

Over the last 12 months, DD stock rose by 3.61%. The one-year DuPont de Nemours Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.36. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.57 billion, with 458.12 million shares outstanding and 428.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, DD stock reached a trading volume of 4922547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $81.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 54.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.84, while it was recorded at 71.70 for the last single week of trading, and 71.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc Fundamentals:

DuPont de Nemours Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc go to 9.97%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc [DD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.