Citigroup lifts Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [NYSE: AXTA] price surged by 1.20 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Axalta Releases Third Quarter 2023 Results.

The one-year AXTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.24. The average equity rating for AXTA stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $34.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AXTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.24 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.32, while it was recorded at 33.20 for the last single week of trading, and 29.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Fundamentals:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

AXTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd go to 9.60%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AXTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AXTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.