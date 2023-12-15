Chegg Inc [CHGG] Stock trading around $11.07 per share: What’s Next?

Chegg Inc [NYSE: CHGG] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.07. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that UserWay Expands Executive Leadership with Key Appointments in Product and Communications.



The results of the trading session contributed to over 4562953 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chegg Inc stands at 3.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.65%.

The market cap for CHGG stock reached $1.28 billion, with 126.47 million shares outstanding and 111.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 4562953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chegg Inc [CHGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chegg Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.31.

How has CHGG stock performed recently?

Chegg Inc [CHGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 24.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.60 for Chegg Inc [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc [CHGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chegg Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

Earnings analysis for Chegg Inc [CHGG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chegg Inc [CHGG]

The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHGG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHGG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.