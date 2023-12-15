Cerus Corp. [CERS] is -43.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cerus Corp. [NASDAQ: CERS] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 13.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.06. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cerus Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

William “Obi” Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at The Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14th, at 4:10 p.m. EST, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here. A replay will be available after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4591867 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cerus Corp. stands at 8.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.57%.

The market cap for CERS stock reached $373.27 million, with 177.58 million shares outstanding and 174.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, CERS reached a trading volume of 4591867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerus Corp. [CERS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has CERS stock performed recently?

Cerus Corp. [CERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.85. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Cerus Corp. [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5400, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1100 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corp. [CERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cerus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Insider trade positions for Cerus Corp. [CERS]

The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CERS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CERS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.