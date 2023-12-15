Carmax Inc [KMX] is 23.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carmax Inc [NYSE: KMX] gained 5.56% on the last trading session, reaching $75.00 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CarMax Introduces its First All-Electric Semi-Truck into Logistics Fleet.

Initiative part of company’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 4292547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carmax Inc [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $74.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Carmax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carmax Inc is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for KMX stock

Carmax Inc [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for Carmax Inc [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.26, while it was recorded at 69.25 for the last single week of trading, and 72.65 for the last 200 days.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carmax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carmax Inc go to 16.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carmax Inc [KMX]

