Carlyle Group Inc [CG] gain 40.72% so far this year. What now?

Carlyle Group Inc [NASDAQ: CG] gained 7.94% or 3.09 points to close at $41.99 with a heavy trading volume of 6935707 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:22 AM that Acentra Health Awarded North Carolina’s $56.9M Comprehensive Independent Assessment Entity Contract to Enable Timelier Access to Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports.

“We are delighted to partner with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in creating a best-in-class experience for beneficiaries and providers in accessing long-term support services,” said Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer. “Acentra Health’s referral and request processing teams are highly skilled and receive intensive training on delivering person-centered interactions that help our state Medicaid agency clients accelerate better health outcomes for the populations they serve.”.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The daily chart for CG points out that the company has recorded 32.84% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, CG reached to a volume of 6935707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carlyle Group Inc [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Carlyle Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Group Inc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87.

Trading performance analysis for CG stock

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.71. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 32.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.12 for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.45, while it was recorded at 38.30 for the last single week of trading, and 31.00 for the last 200 days.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Group Inc go to 0.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carlyle Group Inc [CG]

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.