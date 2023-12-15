Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] is 33.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cardinal Health, Inc. [NYSE: CAH] plunged by -$5.36 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $102.69. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5006 per share out of the Company’s capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2024.

About Cardinal HealthCardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Cardinal Health, Inc. stock has also loss -3.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAH stock has inclined by 17.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.17% and gained 33.59% year-on date.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $25.31 billion, with 251.00 million shares outstanding and 244.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 5143107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $105.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cardinal Health, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health, Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH stock trade performance evaluation

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.62, while it was recorded at 106.49 for the last single week of trading, and 88.80 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health, Inc. go to 17.32%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.