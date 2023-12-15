Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] Revenue clocked in at $47.41 billion, up 38.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corp. [NYSE: COF] price surged by 3.29 percent to reach at $4.11. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2024, through the company’s homepage.

The one-year COF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.07. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $117.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corp. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.55.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.47 for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.23, while it was recorded at 122.30 for the last single week of trading, and 102.80 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp. go to -6.60%.

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.