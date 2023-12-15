Canaccord Genuity lifts Brookfield Corporation [BN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.24%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM that Brookfield Corporation Announces Pricing of $700 Million Notes Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to refinance existing indebtedness, including upcoming 2024 maturities, and will leave only modest maturities through to the end of 2025. The notes will be issued by Brookfield Finance Inc., an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield. The offering is expected to close on or about December 4, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, BN stock rose by 15.66%. The one-year Brookfield Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.54. The average equity rating for BN stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.89 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, BN stock reached a trading volume of 4906078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $41.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BN in the course of the last twelve months was 121.54.

BN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.24. With this latest performance, BN shares gained by 13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.66 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 37.17 for the last single week of trading, and 32.62 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.