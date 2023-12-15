Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM] moved up 3.84: Why It’s Important

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [NYSE: BAM] jumped around 1.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.95 at the close of the session, up 3.84%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Brookfield Acknowledges Result of the Origin Energy Shareholder Vote.

In light of the result of the vote, Brookfield will evaluate its next steps, if any, with respect to Origin, given the strong level of Origin shareholder support for its proposal and taking into account the potential impact to Origin of the Australian Government’s recently announced proposed expansion to its Capacity Investment Scheme and National Energy Transformation Partnership.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, BAM reached a trading volume of 5298459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $36.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55.

How has BAM stock performed recently?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.18 for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.81, while it was recorded at 36.90 for the last single week of trading, and 32.80 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd go to 11.04%.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM]

The top three institutional holders of BAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.