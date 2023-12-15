Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] Is Currently 2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brixmor Property Group Inc [NYSE: BRX] gained 2.03% or 0.48 points to close at $24.14 with a heavy trading volume of 3974330 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today that Angela M. Aman will step down as the Company’s President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective January 19, 2024, in order to assume the position of Chief Executive Officer of Kilroy Realty Corporation. Upon Ms. Aman’s departure, Steven Gallagher, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer since 2017, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company evaluates both internal and external candidates.

“Please join me in congratulating Angela as she assumes the CEO role at Kilroy. Angela has been a trusted and valuable partner as we transformed the Company and built a best-in-class platform. She leaves us well positioned to continue to drive growth and I’m grateful for her significant, lasting contributions. I wish her every success in her new role,” commented James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. “We are very fortunate to have Steve, an incredibly talented leader and financial professional, to assume the interim role.”.

The daily chart for BRX points out that the company has recorded 11.71% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 3974330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.96.

Trading performance analysis for BRX stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.96 for Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.25, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 21.39 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc go to -8.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]

