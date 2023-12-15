Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Revenue clocked in at $513.47 million, down -10.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] price surged by 6.35 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

The one-year BDN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.33. The average equity rating for BDN stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.95.

BDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 30.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.10 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

BDN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BDN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BDN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.