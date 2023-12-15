BMO Capital Markets lifts Global Payments, Inc. [GPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Global Payments, Inc. [NYSE: GPN] closed the trading session at $125.69. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Global Payments Announces Appointment of Shannon Johnston as Chief Information Officer.

Johnston to succeed Guido Sacchi who will retire at the end of the year.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced the appointment of Shannon Johnston, currently executive vice president, chief digital officer and deputy chief information officer, to senior executive vice president and chief information officer, effective January 1, 2024. Guido Sacchi, senior executive vice president and chief information officer, will retire at the end of 2023 after nearly 13 years with the company. Sacchi will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the company, assisting with transition through February 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.55 percent and weekly performance of 4.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, GPN reached to a volume of 11204011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $140.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Global Payments, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments, Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

GPN stock trade performance evaluation

Global Payments, Inc. [GPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.69, while it was recorded at 124.25 for the last single week of trading, and 110.79 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Global Payments, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Payments, Inc. [GPN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments, Inc. go to 14.90%.

Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.