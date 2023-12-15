Blue Water Biotech Inc [BWV] Stock trading around $0.26 per share: What’s Next?

Blue Water Biotech Inc [NASDAQ: BWV] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Blue Water Biotech Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet to Acquire a Commercial Stage Oncology Company.

Transaction will Advance Company’s Shift in Business Strategy Aligned with Life Sciences Industry Expertise of New Leadership Team.

Blue Water Biotech Inc stock has also gained 5.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BWV stock has declined by -59.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.37% and lost -76.40% year-on date.

The market cap for BWV stock reached $4.63 million, with 15.27 million shares outstanding and 13.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 127.70K shares, BWV reached a trading volume of 4785131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Water Biotech Inc [BWV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWV shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Biotech Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

BWV stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Water Biotech Inc [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.74. With this latest performance, BWV shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Blue Water Biotech Inc [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3385, while it was recorded at 0.2542 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8097 for the last 200 days.

Blue Water Biotech Inc [BWV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blue Water Biotech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

Blue Water Biotech Inc [BWV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BWV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BWV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.