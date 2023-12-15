Barclays slashes price target on American Express Co. [AXP] – find out why.

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] gained 2.46% or 4.3 points to close at $178.86 with a heavy trading volume of 4548004 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 26, 2024, to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https://ir.americanexpress.com/. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call, and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 2.91% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 4548004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Co. [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $174.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 60.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.02.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Co. [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.90 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.04, while it was recorded at 172.26 for the last single week of trading, and 161.22 for the last 200 days.

American Express Co. [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Express Co. [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.