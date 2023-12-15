Asana Inc [ASAN] gain 48.22% so far this year. What now?

Asana Inc [NYSE: ASAN] gained 2.46% or 0.49 points to close at $20.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4134722 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Asana Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management.

Asana Acknowledged as Furthest in Completeness of Vision.

Asana, a leading enterprise work management platform, has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management. In the Magic Quadrant™, Gartner® positioned Asana as furthest in Completeness of Vision.*.

The daily chart for ASAN points out that the company has recorded -18.46% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 4134722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $20.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Asana Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.03. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for Asana Inc [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.54, while it was recorded at 19.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Asana Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Asana Inc [ASAN]

The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ASAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ASAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.