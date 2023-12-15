Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] Revenue clocked in at $26.82 billion, up 45.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.57%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Notified and IR Magazine Partner for AI in Investor Relations Best Practice Report.

Over the last 12 months, APO stock rose by 42.31%. The one-year Apollo Global Management Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.01. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.57 billion, with 570.28 million shares outstanding and 395.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, APO stock reached a trading volume of 4297236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $100.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.39.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.33, while it was recorded at 92.53 for the last single week of trading, and 77.23 for the last 200 days.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 21.20%.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.