Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC] stock Initiated by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $22

Alphatec Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ATEC] jumped around 0.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.91 at the close of the session, up 3.81%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ATEC Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Total revenue grew 32% to $118 million.

Surgical revenue grew 32% to $104 million and EOS revenue grew 30% to $14 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, ATEC reached a trading volume of 3831758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $21.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21.

How has ATEC stock performed recently?

Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.66. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 30.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alphatec Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

Earnings analysis for Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]

There are institutional holders of ATEC stocks.