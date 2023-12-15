Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] is 9.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Albertsons Companies Inc [NYSE: ACI] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.62. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Safeway Partners with YouTube Sensation MrBeast to Donate Over $450,000 of Groceries, Electronics, Paper Goods and More to Local Non-Profit Organizations.

Safeway, the leading banner operated by Albertsons Companies [NYSE: ACI], has partnered with avid philanthropist and top digital creator MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, on the latest challenge to hit the popular YouTube channel. Available to watch now, the “Survive in a Grocery Store” video shows MrBeast challenging a contestant to see how many days he can live inside a Safeway grocery store. Every day the man remains in the store, he wins $10,000 but there’s a catch. He must choose $10,000 worth of products to donate to local charities each day as well.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4382693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Albertsons Companies Inc stands at 1.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.28%.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $13.03 billion, with 569.67 million shares outstanding and 330.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 4382693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.91, while it was recorded at 22.35 for the last single week of trading, and 21.49 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]

The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.