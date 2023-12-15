AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Stock trading around $0.12 per share: What’s Next?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, up 13.00%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM that AgEagle to Provide Secure Drones Using SEALSQ Certified Secure Element for Defense and Public Safety Applications.

In September 2023, AgEagle launched the eBee VISION, a cyber secure Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) designed for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The eBee VISION embeds a SEALSQ Secure Element which is NIST FIPS140-2 Level 3 compliant and Common Criteria EAL5+ certified. Each chip is personalized with a unique Trusted Identity. This setup protects the drone from any takeover attempt, enables the drone to encrypt all data, protects the integrity of the embedded software, and provides a unique identity to the drone for GCS pairing and strong authentication.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 6490614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAVS shares is $18.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1284, while it was recorded at 0.1157 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2546 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UAVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.