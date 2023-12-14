Zomedica Corp [ZOM] moved up 4.27: Why It’s Important

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 12/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.16, while the highest price level was $0.17. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica Announces Presentation of Clinical Data in Support of New Indications for PulseVet Shock Wave Therapy at Annual Meeting of American Association of Equine Practitioners.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the presentation of new clinical data supporting new indications for shock wave therapy at the recent meeting of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) annual meeting in San Diego, California.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Principal Investigator Dr. Beau Whitaker of Brazos Valley Equine Hospital (Salado, TX) presented results from the study showing that barrel racing horses with Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage (EIPH) could be successfully treated with PulseVet’s electrohydraulic shock wave therapy. In this study more than 75% of the horses treated showed significant improvement following shock wave therapy treatment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.31 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ZOM reached to a volume of 4176239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 128.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

ZOM stock trade performance evaluation

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1701, while it was recorded at 0.1663 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1944 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.