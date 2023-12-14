William Blair lifts Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: VRTX] gained 13.23% on the last trading session, reaching $405.07 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Vertex Announces Positive Results From Phase 2 Study of VX-548 for the Treatment of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.

– Treatment with the NaV1.8 inhibitor VX-548 led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) –.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. represents 257.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $104.38 billion with the latest information. VRTX stock price has been found in the range of $372.798 to $406.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, VRTX reached a trading volume of 6117934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $405.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is set at 10.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.89.

Trading performance analysis for VRTX stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.60. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.50 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.34, while it was recorded at 364.64 for the last single week of trading, and 343.02 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.64 and a Gross Margin at +87.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.97.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 31.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.47. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $692,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. go to 11.57%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]

The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.