why Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.79

Rocket Companies Inc [NYSE: RKT] surged by $1.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.87 during the day while it closed the day at $11.81. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM that Rocket Homes Launches First AI-Driven Apple CarPlay Feature to Fuel Homeownership.

Rocket Homes now shows nearby homes for sale on the car screen through Apple CarPlay.

Rocket Homes, a tech-based real estate service provider and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced its iOS app is now available on car, truck and SUV infotainment screens through Apple CarPlay – turning the everyday commute into an exciting and natural part of the homebuying journey.

Rocket Companies Inc stock has also gained 15.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKT stock has inclined by 19.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.81% and gained 68.71% year-on date.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $1.58 billion, with 123.49 million shares outstanding and 117.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 5249936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $8.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.00. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 47.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.61 for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.59 and a Gross Margin at +97.56. Rocket Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.21.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,794.37. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RKT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.