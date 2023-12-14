why GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.17

GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE: GFL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.06%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM that GFL Environmental Inc. Prices Upsized Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) (“GFL” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of US$1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior secured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in a transaction that was significantly oversubscribed. The offering was upsized by US$300 million over the previously announced offering size of US$700 million. GFL intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes (the “Notes Offering”) to repay in full its Term Loan A Facility and substantially all of the outstanding borrowings under its Revolving Credit Facility. After giving effect to the Notes Offering, the percentage of GFL’s fixed interest rate debt will shift from 72% to 88%. The interest rate on the Notes is 35 basis points lower than the current 7.10% rate on the borrowings to be repaid, resulting in expected annualized cash interest savings of approximately $5 million. The Notes Offering will also extend a portion of the Company’s debt maturity to 2031 and provide GFL with greater flexibility for future refinancings.

The Notes being offered by GFL in the Notes Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. In Canada, the Notes are to be offered and sold on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada.

Over the last 12 months, GFL stock rose by 11.55%. The one-year GFL Environmental Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.74. The average equity rating for GFL stock is currently 1.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.76 billion, with 331.63 million shares outstanding and 219.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, GFL stock reached a trading volume of 3890612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFL shares is $38.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFL stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GFL Environmental Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

GFL Stock Performance Analysis:

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06. With this latest performance, GFL shares gained by 10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.74, while it was recorded at 29.56 for the last single week of trading, and 33.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GFL Environmental Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.19 and a Gross Margin at +12.18. GFL Environmental Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.72.

Return on Total Capital for GFL is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.75. Additionally, GFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] managed to generate an average of -$9,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GFL Environmental Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.