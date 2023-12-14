why Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.75

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [NASDAQ: AAOI] surged by $3.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.65 during the day while it closed the day at $21.62. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied Optoelectronics Announces Pricing of $80.2 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on December 5, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $76 million in net proceeds to AOI. We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase or exchange our existing 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 notes”) in individual, privately negotiated transactions with existing holders thereof, as described below.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock has also gained 25.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAOI stock has inclined by 121.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 475.00% and gained 1043.92% year-on date.

The market cap for AAOI stock reached $768.37 million, with 35.54 million shares outstanding and 32.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, AAOI reached a trading volume of 5593706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

AAOI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.55. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 96.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 475.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 905.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.24 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 19.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.48 and a Gross Margin at +14.82. Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.80.

Return on Total Capital for AAOI is now -15.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.22. Additionally, AAOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] managed to generate an average of -$30,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc go to 13.00%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAOI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAOI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.