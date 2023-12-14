Wendy’s Co [WEN] Is Currently 3.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] gained 3.15% or 0.61 points to close at $19.95 with a heavy trading volume of 4340423 shares. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM that Penny Pops: Wendy’s Fans Can Pay a Penny and Fill Their Cup with a Coca-Cola Freestyle® Drink Daily Starting Dec. 13.

Enjoy sips of the season with 1 cent small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drinks with the Wendy’s App offer.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $19.35, the shares rose to $20.02 and dropped to $19.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WEN points out that the company has recorded -9.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 4340423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wendy’s Co [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $22.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wendy’s Co is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for WEN stock

Wendy’s Co [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Wendy’s Co [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 19.41 for the last single week of trading, and 20.90 for the last 200 days.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wendy’s Co [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. Wendy’s Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wendy’s Co [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wendy’s Co [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Wendy’s Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 11.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wendy’s Co [WEN]

The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.