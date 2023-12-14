Wall Street Analyst Upgrade StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. What else is Wall St. saying

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 7:57 AM that StoneCo Announces Board Changes.

Stone’s Board has approved the appointment of Gilberto Caldart as a Board Member.

A sum of 4101653 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.41M shares. StoneCo Ltd shares reached a high of $16.01 and dropped to a low of $15.39 until finishing in the latest session at $15.91.

The one-year STNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.09. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 48.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.57 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 11.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] managed to generate an average of -$6,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

STNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 63.80%.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

