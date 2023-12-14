Wall Street Analyst Upgrade D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.90%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2024 First Quarter Earnings on January 23, 2024.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 566897. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 49591. The teleconference replay will be available through January 30, 2024. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through April 30, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, DHI stock rose by 67.25%. The one-year D.R. Horton Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.45. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.03 billion, with 334.85 million shares outstanding and 290.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, DHI stock reached a trading volume of 3954869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $147.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.52.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.90. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.43 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.80, while it was recorded at 139.53 for the last single week of trading, and 113.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D.R. Horton Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 23.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.66. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $352,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.D.R. Horton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

DHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 5.34%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.