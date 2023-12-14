Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $69.87 on 12/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.265, while the highest price level was $70.48. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dell Technologies Storage Advancements Accelerate AI and Generative AI Strategies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.72 percent and weekly performance of 3.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 4217206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $80.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.92, while it was recorded at 69.28 for the last single week of trading, and 55.61 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.00. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] managed to generate an average of $18,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.