Wall Street Analyst Initiated Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [NYSE: ADM] price surged by 0.91 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM that ADM Continues to Meet Food Security, Sustainability Needs with Brazil Crush Expansion, Refined Glycerin Acquisition.

Addition of 400,000 metric tons of crush capacity per year across three facilities to meet strong domestic and export demand.

Successful acquisition of Buckminster Química to further enhance ability to meet growing demand for sustainably sourced products.

A sum of 3864456 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.89M shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares reached a high of $75.43 and dropped to a low of $72.53 until finishing in the latest session at $75.26.

The one-year ADM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.8. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $92.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Daniels Midland Co. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 82.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.26, while it was recorded at 74.50 for the last single week of trading, and 77.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Daniels Midland Co. Fundamentals:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

ADM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. go to -5.30%.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.