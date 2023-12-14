Wall Street Analyst Initiated Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ACAD] closed the trading session at $28.47 on 12/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.41, while the highest price level was $28.94. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:24 PM that Delaware District Court Rules in Favor of Acadia on Formulation Patent Construction (Markman) Claims Regarding NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin).

– This is the second patent ruling issued today from the Court in favor of Acadia.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has issued a Claim Construction Order in favor of Acadia regarding its ‘721 formulation patent for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), Acadia’s drug for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis. In today’s Order, the Court ruled in favor of Acadia on all of the disputed claim construction points.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.83 percent and weekly performance of 33.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, ACAD reached to a volume of 14119990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $32.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

ACAD stock trade performance evaluation

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.16. With this latest performance, ACAD shares gained by 26.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.25 for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.62, while it was recorded at 22.70 for the last single week of trading, and 23.57 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.23 and a Gross Margin at +98.03. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.76.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -41.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.48. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$421,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]: Institutional Ownership

