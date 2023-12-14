Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [NYSE: GPK] gained 6.07% or 1.39 points to close at $24.30 with a heavy trading volume of 5067616 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading fiber-based consumer packaging company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2024.

About Graphic Packaging Holding CompanyGraphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company, a leading fiber-based consumer packaging provider, serves the world’s most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available at www.graphicpkg.com.

It opened the trading session at $22.85, the shares rose to $24.41 and dropped to $22.765, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPK points out that the company has recorded -5.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 5067616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $27.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Co is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for GPK stock

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.94, while it was recorded at 23.46 for the last single week of trading, and 23.51 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.00 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.07. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] managed to generate an average of $21,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]

The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.