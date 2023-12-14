Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Revenue clocked in at $3.19 billion, down -8.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] gained 5.81% on the last trading session, reaching $10.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM that Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends.

The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on December 14, 2023 are as follows:.

Valley National Bancorp represents 506.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.27 billion with the latest information. VLY stock price has been found in the range of $9.57 to $10.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 5542773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76.

Trading performance analysis for VLY stock

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.24. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 32.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.66 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.70 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.Valley National Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.