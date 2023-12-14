UBS lifts Ellington Financial Inc [EFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ellington Financial Inc [NYSE: EFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.44%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Announces Intention to Delist Notes from the NYSE.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (“Arlington”) publicly announced today, in connection with the anticipated merger transaction with Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (“Ellington Financial”), that it intends to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) Arlington’s 6.75% Senior Notes due 2025 and 6.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (collectively, the “Senior Notes”) and to deregister the Senior Notes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

As previously announced, on May 29, 2023, Arlington entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Ellington Financial, EF Merger Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ellington Financial (“Merger Sub”), and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, Ellington Financial Management LLC, which, among other things, provides for the merger of Arlington with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving corporation and a subsidiary of Ellington Financial (the “Merger”). If the Merger is completed, Merger Sub will assume the due and punctual performance and observance of Arlington’s covenants, agreements and obligations under and relating to the Senior Notes. Arlington has decided to delist and deregister the Senior Notes in connection with the Merger, which is expected to close on December 14, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of the closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement and discussed in detail in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on November 3, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EFC stock dropped by -3.69%. The one-year Ellington Financial Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.56. The average equity rating for EFC stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $889.72 million, with 68.23 million shares outstanding and 64.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 887.40K shares, EFC stock reached a trading volume of 5062068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ellington Financial Inc [EFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFC shares is $14.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ellington Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ellington Financial Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFC in the course of the last twelve months was 54.92.

EFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ellington Financial Inc [EFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, EFC shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Ellington Financial Inc [EFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 12.94 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ellington Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ellington Financial Inc [EFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.19 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Ellington Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.11.

Return on Total Capital for EFC is now 1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ellington Financial Inc [EFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,037.20. Additionally, EFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 799.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ellington Financial Inc [EFC] managed to generate an average of -$412,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

EFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ellington Financial Inc go to 4.28%.

Ellington Financial Inc [EFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.