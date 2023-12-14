Twilio Inc [TWLO] Revenue clocked in at $4.10 billion, up 48.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.28%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Twilio and Jack Henry Shape the Future of Financial Services with Personalized Experiences.

Twilio products across SMS and Account Security enable Jack Henry’s financial institution clients to better connect with their customers.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, and Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) today announced Jack Henry is leveraging a suite of Twilio products to enable banks and credit unions to better communicate and engage with their customers across digital channels.

Over the last 12 months, TWLO stock rose by 50.60%. The one-year Twilio Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.75. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.14 billion, with 176.36 million shares outstanding and 171.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, TWLO stock reached a trading volume of 4269733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $69.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 109.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.24.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 24.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.34 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.45, while it was recorded at 70.86 for the last single week of trading, and 60.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.24.

Twilio Inc [TWLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.