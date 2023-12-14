Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] Stock trading around $61.19 per share: What’s Next?

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] traded at a high on 12/13/23, posting a 2.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $61.19. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that TD ranked among top banks in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

TD is recognized for its sustainability efforts for tenth consecutive year.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TD Bank Group (TD) is pleased to be ranked in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the tenth consecutive year. The DJSI North America Index recognizes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the 600 largest companies in the U.S. and Canada based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. TD scored in the top 5% of banks world-wide as assessed in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as of December 8, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4075372 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toronto Dominion Bank stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for TD stock reached $109.62 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 4075372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $62.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 4.08.

How has TD stock performed recently?

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.22, while it was recorded at 60.01 for the last single week of trading, and 60.58 for the last 200 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.12. Toronto Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.11. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.59.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to -0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.