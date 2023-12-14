Therealreal Inc [REAL] Stock trading around $2.36 per share: What’s Next?

Therealreal Inc [NASDAQ: REAL] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.38 during the day while it closed the day at $2.36. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM that The RealReal Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Q3 2023 Gross Profit Increased $8.3 million Year-Over-YearQ3 2023 Net Income of $(22.9) million or (17.2)% of Total RevenueQ3 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $(7.0) million or (5.2)% of Total Revenue.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Therealreal Inc stock has also loss -0.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REAL stock has declined by -3.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.86% and gained 88.80% year-on date.

The market cap for REAL stock reached $243.91 million, with 99.09 million shares outstanding and 81.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 3267332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Therealreal Inc [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Therealreal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Therealreal Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

Therealreal Inc [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 21.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.99 for Therealreal Inc [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Therealreal Inc [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. Therealreal Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Therealreal Inc [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Therealreal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Therealreal Inc [REAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Therealreal Inc go to 38.60%.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in REAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in REAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.