Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] moved up 2.55: Why It’s Important

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] gained 2.55% on the last trading session, reaching $39.08 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM that Teck’s Quebrada Blanca and Carmen de Andacollo Operations Achieve The Copper Mark Verification.

“Copper is an essential metal for the transition to a low-carbon economy and our new Quebrada Blanca operation, as well as our Carmen de Andacollo operation, are contributing to helping sustainably meet growing demand,” said Jonathan Price, President and CEO, Teck. “Being awarded the Copper Mark demonstrates our operations’ commitment to responsible copper production, both for our customers and for the environment and people where we operate.”.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Teck Resources Ltd represents 519.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.31 billion with the latest information. TECK stock price has been found in the range of $37.2097 to $39.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 4635749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $47.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for TECK stock

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.50, while it was recorded at 38.21 for the last single week of trading, and 40.40 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.