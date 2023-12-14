Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $24

Spirit Airlines Inc [NYSE: SAVE] traded at a high on 12/13/23, posting a 2.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.55. The company report on November 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Spirit Airlines Kicks Off Black & Yellow Friday with Limited-Time Offers on Flights, Vacation Packages and Free Spirit® Points.

Big savings take flight with $20 one-way airfare available HERE.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating an entire weekend of sales today, launching Black & Yellow Friday with flights starting as low as $20* one way. Savvy travelers can take advantage of savings on their entire vacation with new deals released throughout the weekend, and holiday shoppers can give the gift of travel this year and stay within budget. Black & Yellow Friday deal hunters can browse all of Spirit’s travel offers throughout the weekend here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6095039 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit Airlines Inc stands at 3.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.22%.

The market cap for SAVE stock reached $1.59 billion, with 108.94 million shares outstanding and 108.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 6095039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61.

How has SAVE stock performed recently?

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 64.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.59 for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading, and 16.05 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.61 and a Gross Margin at +0.90. Spirit Airlines Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.93.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 393.93. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] managed to generate an average of -$49,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Spirit Airlines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Airlines Inc go to -5.88%.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]

