Shattuck Labs Inc [STTK] is 111.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shattuck Labs Inc [NASDAQ: STTK] price surged by 130.33 percent to reach at $2.75. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Shattuck Labs Announces Positive Initial Topline Data from Ongoing Phase 1 A/B Dose Expansion Clinical Trial of SL-172154 with Azacitidine in Frontline Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (HR-MDS) and TP53 mutant (TP53m) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients.

– Observed 79% Objective Response Rate (ORR) in frontline HR-MDS patients, primarily with TP53 mutations; initial complete response (CR)/marrow complete response (mCR) rate of 64% –.

– Observed 27% initial CR/complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) in frontline TP53m AML patients, and 5/11 evaluable patients achieved stable disease with decreasing blast counts and peripheral blood count improvement, these patients continue on treatment –.

A sum of 56951392 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 55.67K shares. Shattuck Labs Inc shares reached a high of $5.4199 and dropped to a low of $3.67 until finishing in the latest session at $4.86.

The one-year STTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.03. The average equity rating for STTK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Shattuck Labs Inc [STTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STTK shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Shattuck Labs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shattuck Labs Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for STTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 155.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

STTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Shattuck Labs Inc [STTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 103.35. With this latest performance, STTK shares gained by 157.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.38 for Shattuck Labs Inc [STTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shattuck Labs Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shattuck Labs Inc [STTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -15848.01 and a Gross Margin at -417.64. Shattuck Labs Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15635.74.

Return on Total Capital for STTK is now -45.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shattuck Labs Inc [STTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.78. Additionally, STTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shattuck Labs Inc [STTK] managed to generate an average of -$970,905 per employee.Shattuck Labs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.04 and a Current Ratio set at 8.04.

Shattuck Labs Inc [STTK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.