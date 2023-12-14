Roku Inc [ROKU] Stock trading around $101.68 per share: What’s Next?

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.66%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Roku Launches “All Things” Destinations for an Innovative One-Stop-Shop Discovery Experience.

Roku gives millions of users instant access to content from across the platform in new cohesive TV viewing destinations.

Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced two all-new destinations on the Roku Home Screen: All Things Food and All Things Home, bringing together the best food, home, and lifestyle content from across the platform into powerful and cohesive discovery experiences. With simple navigation and personalized recommendations, these unique hubs make it easier to explore and watch genre entertainment from all your favorite apps right from the home screen. The All Things Food and All Things Home destinations will feature hundreds of streaming options within each category, both free and from subscriptions services, including live and linear TV, Premium Subscriptions, Roku Originals, and more.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock rose by 97.28%. The one-year Roku Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.8. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.49 billion, with 142.50 million shares outstanding and 124.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 6933601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $90.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 141.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.93, while it was recorded at 101.93 for the last single week of trading, and 71.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc Fundamentals:

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc [ROKU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.