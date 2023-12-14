Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] is 2.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [NYSE: REXR] price surged by 4.61 percent to reach at $2.46. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Rexford Industrial Announces $245 Million of Investment Activity.

– Completed Two Industrial Investments Within Prime Infill Southern California Submarket –.

A sum of 4177404 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares reached a high of $55.83 and dropped to a low of $53.38 until finishing in the latest session at $55.79.

The one-year REXR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.24. The average equity rating for REXR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $57.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 70.85.

REXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, REXR shares gained by 25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.11 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.39, while it was recorded at 53.28 for the last single week of trading, and 52.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78 and a Gross Margin at +45.02. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.40.

Return on Total Capital for REXR is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.95. Additionally, REXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] managed to generate an average of $747,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

REXR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc go to 10.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in REXR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in REXR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.