Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] Revenue clocked in at $2.85 billion, up 28.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Pure Storage Inc [NYSE: PSTG] price surged by 1.39 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pure Storage Empowers Toss Bank to Drive Exceptional Digital Financial Services.

Pure Storage enables South Korea’s fastest growing internet-only bank to save nearly $500,000 in disk purchasing costs, and over $120,000 in data center footprint and energy costs.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced that Toss Bank, the fastest growing Internet-only bank in South Korea, is leveraging Pure Storage’s all-flash storage platform to deliver reliable, always-on digital financial services to its growing customer base.

A sum of 4010166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.02M shares. Pure Storage Inc shares reached a high of $34.62 and dropped to a low of $33.75 until finishing in the latest session at $34.28.

The one-year PSTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.26. The average equity rating for PSTG stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $41.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

PSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.83, while it was recorded at 33.40 for the last single week of trading, and 32.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pure Storage Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Pure Storage Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.84. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] managed to generate an average of $14,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pure Storage Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

PSTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc go to 8.28%.

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.