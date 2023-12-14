Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $19

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: PK] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.90 during the day while it closed the day at $15.83. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Issues Annual Corporate Responsibility Report and Announces Recent ESG Recognitions.

“I am proud of Park’s on-going commitment to sustainability and best-in-class corporate governance, detailed in Park’s latest corporate responsibility report,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “We continue to make meaningful progress toward reducing our environmental footprint through targeted efficiency investments and upgrades, demonstrated by notable reduction in both energy intensity levels as well as greenhouse gas emissions since our 2017 inception. On the social side, our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our organization remains steadfast, and we continue to focus on transparency in reporting and the prioritization of engagement with our stakeholders. I am also very proud that Park’s efforts to improve efficiencies and implement sustainability best practices have once again been recognized by Newsweek while achieving ENERGY STAR certifications at six of our properties highlights the overall quality of our portfolio.”.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stock has also gained 7.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PK stock has inclined by 22.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.05% and gained 34.27% year-on date.

The market cap for PK stock reached $3.32 billion, with 224.06 million shares outstanding and 204.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 4130149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $15.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.38 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 15.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.90 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.80. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] managed to generate an average of $1,780,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 8.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.