Oppenheimer slashes price target on KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] – find out why.

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] gained 2.63% or 2.04 points to close at $79.58 with a heavy trading volume of 4551100 shares. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:20 AM that Global Atlantic Announces $10 Billion Block Reinsurance Agreement with Manulife Across Both US and Japan Business.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced it has signed a $10 billion reinsurance agreement with Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $77.14, the shares rose to $80.10 and dropped to $77.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 39.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 4551100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $83.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.49. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 24.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.54 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.64, while it was recorded at 77.36 for the last single week of trading, and 58.12 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 13.15%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.