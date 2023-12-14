Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] Is Currently 4.05 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [NYSE: KIND] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.82 during the day while it closed the day at $1.80. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Nextdoor Launches Developer Site to Connect Partners with the Power of Local.

Organizations of all types can now access and integrate Nextdoor APIs to connect with the customers, content, and communities that matter most to them.

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) today announced the release of the Nextdoor Developer Site, a self-service portal that provides enterprises, developers, small businesses, and brands the ability to explore, access, and implement the company’s range of Application Programming Interface (API) offerings. By visiting developer.nextdoor.com, partners can explore API capabilities and integrations that bolster the reach and efficiency of their advertising and grow their audiences.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc stock has also gained 8.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIND stock has declined by -12.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.62% and lost -12.62% year-on date.

The market cap for KIND stock reached $693.23 million, with 153.69 million shares outstanding and 146.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 4799696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $2.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

KIND stock trade performance evaluation

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, KIND shares gained by 13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7240, while it was recorded at 1.7060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2255 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.02. Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.82.

Return on Total Capital for KIND is now -19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.08. Additionally, KIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] managed to generate an average of -$195,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.77 and a Current Ratio set at 16.77.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KIND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KIND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.