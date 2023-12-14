Newell Brands Inc [NWL] Stock trading around $8.55 per share: What’s Next?

Newell Brands Inc [NASDAQ: NWL] gained 5.82% on the last trading session, reaching $8.55 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Newell Brands Elects Anthony “Tony” Terry to Board of Directors.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced that effective January 1, 2024, Anthony “Tony” Terry, recently retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors where he will serve as a member of the Audit Committee. With the appointment of Mr. Terry, the size of the company’s Board will increase from nine members to ten.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

“We are pleased to welcome Tony to the Board as an independent director. He is a dynamic, results-driven leader with a strong track record of creating organizational value through strategic planning, collaboration and process improvement,” said Robert Steele, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We look forward to partnering with Tony and benefiting from his financial and operational expertise as we focus on returning Newell Brands to profitable and sustainable growth, while creating value for all our stakeholders.”.

Newell Brands Inc represents 413.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.54 billion with the latest information. NWL stock price has been found in the range of $7.99 to $8.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 4681352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newell Brands Inc [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for NWL stock

Newell Brands Inc [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 28.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for Newell Brands Inc [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc [NWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Newell Brands Inc [NWL]

The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.