New Street slashes price target on PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] – find out why.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [NYSE: PAGS] gained 1.91% or 0.2 points to close at $10.68 with a heavy trading volume of 7019453 shares. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

It opened the trading session at $10.54, the shares rose to $10.73 and dropped to $10.345, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGS points out that the company has recorded 4.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 7019453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $11.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for PAGS stock

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 29.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.92 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 10.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.47 and a Gross Margin at +50.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for PAGS is now 27.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.79. Additionally, PAGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] managed to generate an average of $32,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd go to 11.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]

