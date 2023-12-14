Morgan Stanley slashes price target on American Well Corporation [AMWL] – find out why.

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, up 5.93%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Amwell Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

American Well Corporation stock is now -55.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMWL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.28 and lowest of $1.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.28, which means current price is +35.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 4209281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Well Corporation [AMWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has AMWL stock performed recently?

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, AMWL shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1831, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8053 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.12 and a Gross Margin at +32.69. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.56.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -21.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$261,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.85 and a Current Ratio set at 4.93.

Earnings analysis for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 2.80%.

Insider trade positions for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.