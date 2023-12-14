Market cap of ADT Inc [ADT] reaches 6.15B – now what?

ADT Inc [NYSE: ADT] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.67 at the close of the session, up 2.93%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM that ADT to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series Event on Friday, Dec. 8.

The live stream of this fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” section of the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com or through the following link: https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ADT Inc stock is now -26.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.705 and lowest of $6.235 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.10, which means current price is +36.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 4460784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADT Inc [ADT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

How has ADT stock performed recently?

ADT Inc [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for ADT Inc [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc [ADT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. ADT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.53. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc [ADT] managed to generate an average of $7,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.ADT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings analysis for ADT Inc [ADT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for ADT Inc [ADT]

The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.